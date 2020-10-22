A new Archbishop of Lyon appointed to replace Cardinal Barbarin

Monsignor Olivier de Germay was appointed by the Pope Archbishop of Lyon to replace Cardinal Barbarin. – Diocese of Ajaccio



A new archbishop of Lyon was appointed this Thursday by the Pope.

Monsignor Olivier de Germay, current bishop of Ajaccio, will succeed Cardinal Barbarin, who resigned in March after years of storm related to the Preynat affair.

The new Primate of Gaul is to be installed in Lyon on December 20.

He will have the heavy task of breathing new life into a diocese marked by years of storm and legal turmoil linked to the Preynat affair. Pope Francis appointed Archbishop of Lyon Monsignor Olivier de Germay on Thursday, announces the

Conference of Bishops of France (CEF).

Until then Bishop of Ajaccio, he succeeds Cardinal Philippe Barbarin, who resigned in March after being entangled in an unprecedented pedophile scandal in the Church of France. A scandal which earned him to be condemned for his silences on the sexual abuse of Bernard Preynat then finally acquitted by the justice in January 2020.

A former parachute officer

Bishop Olivier de Germay, 60, was ordained a priest in 1998 and was appointed bishop on February 22, 2012. Engineer from the Special Military School of Saint-Cyr and graduated with a license in moral theology, the man of Church, who was a parachutist officer and intended for a career in the army when he received “the call of Christ”, spent ten years in the diocese of Toulouse, in Haute-Garonne, before joining Ile de Beauté as bishop in 2012. “Within the bishops’ conference of France, Bishop Olivier de Germay is a member of the commission for catechesis and catechumenate as well as of the Church and bioethics working group”, specifies the CEF , in a press release.

An installation mass on December 20

The new Primate of the Gauls will be installed in Lyon on Sunday, December 20 during a mass planned in the Saint-Jean-Baptiste cathedral, at a time which remains to be specified. A thanksgiving mass will be presided over by Bishop Dubost, apostolic administrator of the diocese of Lyon since the departure of Cardinal Barbarin, is scheduled for this Friday at 7 p.m. in Saint-Jean.

“I have everything to discover about this beautiful diocese, of which I already feel all the human and spiritual wealth. I count on the faithful of this diocese to help me discover it. I also count on their prayer! “, Confides in the press release Mgr Olivier de Gamay, who will leave Corsica” with a real heartache “. “I have received and learned a lot during these eight years spent on the Isle of Beauty. Corsican culture is steeped in Christianity, and secularism is experienced here without tension. I thank the Corsicans for their warm welcome, for their prayers which carried me, and for their patience with me! », Underlines the new Archbishop of Lyon, who admits never having imagined such an appointment.

“I told the nuncio that I absolutely did not feel up to this responsibility. But when I spoke to him, I realized that this appointment was very biblical! In the Bible, in fact, God often chooses the one that no one thinks about, the weakest… ”